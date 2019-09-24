Some late-meet heroics and a couple pool records highlighted the Milton girls swim team week of competition.
The Red Hawks claimed first place in the final three events versus Stoughton on Tuesday, Sept. 17, earning an 85-85 tie in the Badger South Conference dual at Stoughton High School.
On Saturday, Sept. 21, senior Danielle Cramer broke two pool records as Milton took third at the Blackhawk Invitational in Fort Atkinson.
Milton 85, Stoughton 85
Down versus the Vikings, the Red Hawks got first-place finishes from Cramer, freshman Bailey Ratzburg and the 400-yard freestyle relay team in the final three events.
“It was nerve racking,” Milton head coach Lindsey Hassenfelt said. “I was watching the score after each race. Stoughton’s pool deck was so loud from all of the swimmers and parents cheering each other on. I don’t think I have ever seen a tie in a swim meet before.”
Cramer finished first in two individual events at the meet, the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke. Cramer clocked in at 58.59 seconds in the butterfly and 58.34 in the backstroke.
Ratzburg finished first in the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:13.31 and first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:09.63.
Cramer’s backstroke and Ratzburg’s breaststroke were two of the final three events.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Cramer, Ratzburg, senior Caroline Burki and sophomore Azia Lynn Koser placed first with a 1:57.00.
Koser timed in first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:32.13.
The final event of the night was the 400-yard freestyle relay, which the Red Hawks claimed first with the team of Cramer, Parker, Burki and Ratzburg. The team timed in at 3:41.27.
Milton also got a key contribution from junior Zoe Mattox, who finished second behind Ratzburg in the 100-yard breaststroke, the second to last event.
“Zoe’s breaststroke race was great,” Hassenfelt said. “As soon as she came up off of her start I knew she was going to swim fast and race. Her and Bailey had a plan before their race, and that plan was to finish first and second. That’s what they did.”
Blackhawk Invitational
Cramer, who has already set pool records in Milton and Elkhron this season, set two more pool records in the 100-butterfly and 100-yard backstroke at the Fort Atkinson pool. Cramer clocked in at 57.27 in the backstroke and 57.81 in the butterfly.
Ratzburg placed first in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke, with times of 2:09.78 and 1:08.24, respectively.
Parker finished third in the 200-yard freestyle with a 2:04.61.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Burki placed fourth with a time of 26.74. Koser also ended with a fourth-place finish at the meet, with hers coming in the 100-yard butterfly with a 1:03.59. Koser finished third in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:32.66.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Cramer, Parker, Burki and Ratzburg placed second in the event with a 3:42.63.
Milton had its senior night on Tuesday, Sept. 24, versus Fort Atkinson, but results were not available by publication time. The Red Hawks will take on McFarland Tuesday, Oct. 1 on the road at 6 p.m.
