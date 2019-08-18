Gov. Tony Evers on Aug. 16 signed an executive order to address the issue of clean energy in Wisconsin.
Executive Order 38 orders the Department of Administration to create the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy and in partnership with other state agencies and state utilities, achieve a goal of ensuring all electricity consumed within the state of Wisconsin is 100% carbon-free by 2050. The Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy will be charged to promote the development and use of clean and renewable energy across the state, advance innovative sustainability solutions that improve the state's economy and environment, and diversify the resources used to meet the state's energy needs.
“A transition to a clean energy economy will generate thousands of family-supporting jobs in Wisconsin,” said Evers. “Our state has a responsibility to current and future generations of Wisconsinites to act to prevent continuing damage to our climate and to invest in solutions that help to mitigate the changes that have already occurred.”
"Today, our administration is taking a step that promises an opportunity to create cleaner and safer jobs, to stimulate the economy, to once again have an abundant and prosperous agriculture industry, and the opportunity to restore and enjoy the beautiful natural resources our state has to offer," said Lt. Gov. Barnes. "It is my goal and priority to ensure that this work is done in a manner that’s inclusive and those who have been most impacted by climate change are part of the conversation and the solution. As a state, we must strive for economic and environmental justice."
“I’m honored to work for a governor who understands that moving towards a more sustainable future is not only good for our planet; but is also crucial for our state’s economy, our workers, our innovators and our children—and I applaud Evers for taking action to secure a cleaner future for all of us,” said Public Service Commission Chairperson Becky Cameron Valcq. “Setting a goal of zero-carbon generation in Wisconsin paves the way towards a future with plentiful, inexpensive clean energy.”
