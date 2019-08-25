As fall approaches, The Gathering Place is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year. Dave’s 7th annual Brat Bash will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. TGP invites the entire Milton area community including all local businesses to join us in this fundraising event.
Anyone may drive up TGP’s front circle drive, place an order and drive off with a brat, bag of chips, cookies and a drink for $5.
Seating will be available in TGP’s lower level for those interested in dining in. This year Jamie Rudnitski will be performing music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Area businesses and groups receive free delivery when five or more brat meals are preordered. Order forms may be picked up at The Gathering Place or printed online at gatheringplacemilton.com. Businesses may call in advanced orders at 868-3500. All orders must be received by 4:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. Brat meals will be delivered on the half hour starting at 11 a.m. For placing an order or for more information, call TGP at 868-3500.
Thank you in advance for helping The Gathering Place. We strive each day to fulfill our mission statement: “The Gathering Place supports positive living for all ages."
