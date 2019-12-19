I don’t want to brag, but we recently received an notice that the Milton Courier received an award. Well, actually another weekly newspaper editor got an email that we had received an award for best courier services.
It’s not a stretch of the imagination. We deliver news. However, this is not an award that we want. It’s tempting though because if you go to the website for localfavorite-contact2019.com, there’s even a press release that we could use talking about our award. It begins:
“Milton Courier has been selected for the 2019 Best of Milton Award in the Courier Services category by the Milton Award Program.
Each year, the Milton Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Milton area a great place to live, work and play.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2019 Milton Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Milton Award Program and data provided by third parties. ...”
We emailed City of Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt about the award, thinking it was a scam. It isn’t really, he said. If we want to send our money in to whoever is doing the award program, we will likely get an award.
Nonetheless, we are not excited about the award and we are worried that it will take away from awards that we do value.
Locally, the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce issues awards, as does the City of Milton.
If you get information about the 2019 Best of Milton Award, this is not from the city or from the chamber. Be aware.
It’s exciting to get awards, but know what the award is actually for and who it’s from.
At this time of year, be careful of all offers you receive by email or otherwise. Make sure you are spending your money on something you really want.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.