While last season at times it felt like Milton was finding ways to lose games, this year the Red Hawks are finding ways to win them.
After a slow start, Milton rallied to earn a 59-52 win over visiting Madison Edgewood in a Badger South game Friday, Feb. 21, at Milton High School.
The win moves the Red Hawks to 12-9 on the season and 8-5 in conference, good for third overall in the Badger South standings.
It’s Milton’s third straight game winning by two possessions or less. Last year the Red Hawks were 3-8 in games decided by single digit-points.
“We just continue to find different ways to win,” Milton head coach Alex Olson said. “This conference will test you in every which way — your toughness and your mental toughness. Edgewood threw a great punch at us and we responded really well.”
Milton started off slow offensively, scoring just five points the first 9 minutes, 13 seconds of the game. During that time, Madison Edgewood (9-12, 6-7) built a 12-5 advantage.
The Red Hawks found their rhythm near the middle of the quarter, scoring 13 points the final seven minutes of the half.
“We started off slow, we were forcing too many passes,” said sophomore Jack Campion, who scored a game-high 25 points. “We just had to get in our rhythm. We didn’t find it right away.”
Campion pulled up at the top of the 3-point arc with a few seconds left in the half and connected on a 3-pointer to give Milton a 25-24 halftime lead.
Milton never trailed in the second half, but Edgewood kept it close throughout.
The Crusaders trailed 52-50 with just over 2:30 left, but the Red Hawks surrendered just two points the rest of the way.
“That’s us taking a step,” Olson said. “For us it’s just getting better defensively every game.”
Campion propelled the Red Hawks in the second half with 16 of his 25 points. From 5:28 to 2:22, Campion scored eight straight Milton points.
“Obviously we started off slow, but we knew what we needed to do to win,” Campion said. “We just had to lock them up down the stretch. We’re in that playoff mode.”
Juniors Evan Jordahl and Sam Burdette broke double digits with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Milton’s five seniors were honored for Senior night on Friday: Luke Hughes, Dane Nelson, Jack Weberpal, Ethan Haefner and Cole Kudrna.
“The word we use internally for them is selfless,” Olson said. “The majority of our scoring comes from our underclassmen. All of them play a vital part in our team.”
“All of our seniors are leaders,” Campion said. “It’s going to be tough not having them around — but we’re for sure going to make a run for them.”
Milton 76, Watertown 70
Burdette had an unconscious first half with seven 3-pointers and 23 points, then capped off a 32-point night with a key 3-pointer in overtime to lift Milton to a 76-70 Badger South win over Watertown Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Watertown High School.
Burdette’s ninth 3-pointer of the game with 3 minutes, 30 seconds left in overtime gave Milton the lead for good, up 68-66. The Red Hawks connected on 8-of-11 free throws in overtime to slowly put the game away.
Campion sent the game to overtime with a coast-to-coast layup.
The Red Hawks will end the regular season with a conference road game against Monroe Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.