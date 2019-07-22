Eric Hessenauer played in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game on Saturday, June 20, at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.
Hessenauer, who graduated from Milton High School this year, played on the offensive line for the South Large School team.
The North defeated the South, 19-11. The North outscored the South, 12-2, in the second half.
The South took a 9-0 lead after a second-quarter touchdown from Sun Priarie’s Cooper Nelson and a safety.
The North responded with a touchdown in the quarter to go into halftime down 9-7.
A 67-yard touchdown pass in the middle of the third quarter gave the North a 14-9 advantage, but the South got its second safety of the game to make it 14-11.
A North touchdown would be the only scoring in the final quarter.
“There was a lot of good players,” Hessenauer said. “There were kids on the North and our team that are going to play DI next year, a couple of them full rides to pretty decent programs. I would say 80 percent of the kids there are playing college football of some variety next year. The skill level was definitely a notch above. At first I was a little rusty, but by the end of the week I was holding my own, if not excelling.”
The event also helped raise money for the Children’s Hospital.
“It was a really humbling experience,” Hessenauer said. “We were playing for something bigger. For one it was at the state level, and two we were playing for the Children’s Hospital. It was a very cool experience. It opened my eyes that there are bigger things out there to play for. And to represent Milton at the state level was a cool experience.”
As a senior at Milton, Hessenauer was named to the Badger South’s second team on both offense and defense.
Hessenauer will continue his football career at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse starting in the fall.
“It [all-star game] was kind of a warm up for what’s coming in the fall in La Crosse,” Hessenauer said. “Some of these guys are going to be my teammates, or some of them are going to Whitewater or Oshkosh and are going to be foes.”
The Eagles’ first game is against Concordia College (Minn.) on Sept. 7 in La Crosse.
“I’m excited to get to meet a bunch of new guys,” Hessenauer said. “I’m excited to be the underdog again, to be hungry. I want to win, and La Crosse is building their program. I want to earn my spot this fall.”
