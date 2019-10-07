The Milton Town Board and Planning and Zoning Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, the town hall, 23 First St.
On the joint agenda is review of a lot combination for Daniel and Debra Fuerstenberg, Fort Atkinson.
On the town board agenda is discussion and possible action on a resolution to propose exceeding the town levy limits. Also on the agend is a request by Larry and Mary Munro to acquire a parcel of land, refunds for a list of 911 fire sings, GEC building inspection fee adjustment and agreement update, amending the 2019 budget, operators licenses (for individuals) and a Class B Combination Liquor and Beer license for Buckhorn Supper Club, 1108 N Charley Bluff Road.
