Madison photojournalist and fine art photographer Cameron Gillie is in the process of hiking the entire Ice Age Trail to document the people, communities, and landscapes of Wisconsin.
“The best way to create an intimate portrait of Wisconsin is to explore the entire state on foot,” Gillie said. He is naming the project “Around Wisco.”
Gillie is planning on completing the 1,200-mile trail over the next two summers, stopping in communities to meet people and photograph the culture of Wisconsin. The end product will be a photography book capturing the scenic beauty, culture, and people of rural Wisconsin with a blend of photojournalism and fine art photography.
The journey started on Sunday, April 28, in Potawatomi State Park, the eastern endpoint of the trail. He is making his way to the Western terminus of the trail and is now in South Central Wisconsin. “I have no planned itinerary; the goal is to hike at a pace that prioritizes capturing images first and covering miles second,” Gillie said.
Gillie was a national award-winning photojournalist at the Greeley Tribune in Colorado and the Naples Daily News in Florida. The Naples Daily News is nationally known for its photojournalism and is a three-time winner of the “Best Use Of Photography” in the prestigious Pictures of the Year awards.
Gillie is now an award-winning fine art photographer participating in art festivals around Wisconsin and the Midwest with his pinhole photography and nature photography.
For more information on Gillie and Around Wisco, visit his website or his Instagram page.
