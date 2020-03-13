It’s a lucky day for library patrons! Now they can find in-demand ebooks available to borrow immediately with the WI Digital Library’s Lucky Day Collection. Over 2,475 unique titles can be found, borrowed and read on a first-come, first-served basis through the Libby app or the OverDrive app. The program is inspired by the concept of a “browsing collection” with select copies of popular titles on display in library branches. Patrons also now have a new way to handle items they’ve placed on hold with “hold redelivery”
The Lucky Day titles are available for a shorter lending period, 7 days maximum, than the library’s other digital books to help satisfy fast readers looking to get their hands on the latest releases and bestsellers. Patrons can check out two Lucky Day titles at one time.
To find Lucky Day titles in the Libby app, find the Explore section where WI Digital Library patrons can browse all available titles in the “Skip the Line” list. The list of titles will change as books are returned to the collection, so check back often. Patrons may also naturally discover a Lucky Day copy by browsing or searching for a title.
OverDrive and Libby have also released a new feature allowing users more control over their holds. Now, instead of the ebook or eAudiobook automatically checking out to the user, users will receive a notification when a hold is available prompting them to either borrow the book within three days, select “deliver later” and pass the book to the next person in line for a self-selected period (after the “deliver later” date, the user will receive the next available copy), or cancel the hold.
Readers may browse the library’s digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card. This service is compatible with all major computers and devices, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ devices, Windows® tablets, and Kindle® [US libraries]. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.
OverDrive: https://wplc.overdrive.com
Libby: https://libbyapp.com
About WI Digital Library
Wisconsin's Digital Library was established in 2001 and is a shared, statewide collection of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and streaming video available for free to all Wisconsin public library card holders. Currently, Wisconsin's Digital Library is the collection of digital materials powered by OverDrive and BiblioBoard.
Need a library card?
Library cards are free to Wisconsin residents. Please bring a photo ID to your favorite local library. If your ID does not have your current address, please bring a bill or other piece of mail with your current address on it. Library events are open to all visitors, no library card needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.