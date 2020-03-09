Work is expected to start this week at the I-39/90 and US 12/18 (Beltline) interchange in Madison. Crews will reconfigure the Beltline interchange as part of the I-39/90 Expansion Project improvements. Four new bridges will be built to move the northbound Interstate alignment adjacent to I-39/90 southbound, which will provide a right exit lane for US 12/18 westbound – eliminating the current left exit.
During the construction project, I-39/90 will remain open to two lanes each way during daytime hours and weekends. Nightly single lane closures will occur between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Friday. The I-39/90 southbound ramp to US 12/18 eastbound and the westbound US 12/18 ramp to the southbound Interstate will be closed for three months starting in mid-June 2020. Motorists must use alternate routes such as the signed detour using the Beltline and US 51/Stoughton Road interchange.
Single lane closures are also anticipated on US 12/18 westbound and eastbound near the Beltline interchange. Other nighttime ramp and road restrictions will take place during the project; more information and exact dates will be announced in advance of the closures.
When the Beltline interchange construction is complete in fall 2021, I-39/90 will feature three southbound lanes through this interchange with dedicated off-ramp lanes to the Madison Beltline. Three northbound lanes will be constructed before and after the interchange, with accommodations for a potential third lane through the interchange core. View the Beltline interchange configuration at https://projects.511wi.gov/i-39-90/us1218-beltline/.
All lane restrictions, ramp closures and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change. Motorists are reminded to plan ahead; obey the posted speed limit; watch the road ahead and eliminate distractions; and drive with caution in all work zones.
The public is encouraged to stay informed and register for project email updates on the website, www.i39-90.wi.gov, and follow the project Facebook page, facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.