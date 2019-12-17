Senior Caroline Burki finished first in the all around as the Milton gymnastics team defeated Waunakee-DeForest, 127.9-127.55, in a season-opening dual Tuesday, Dec. 10, in Waunakee.
The Red Hawks then finished fourth at the Janesville Craig Invitational, Saturday, Dec. 14, in Janesville.
In the season opener, Burki finished with a score of 32.425 in the all-around competition to help the Red Hawks edge out Wauankee-DeForest.
“I was really proud of senior Caroline Burki,” Milton head coach Kristine Farnsworth said.
“It was a really great start of the season for her,” Farnsworth added.
Sophomore Ireland Olstad gave Milton a huge advantage in the balance beam, recording a 9.150 in the event.
No other competitor in the event scored over an 8.150.
Sophomore Brooke Girard also earned a first-place finish for the Red Hawks, scoring an 8.4 in the floor exercise.
Freshman Hannah Dunk took fifth with an 8.
Burki finished as the runner-up in both events, collecting a score of 8.150 in the balance beam and a 8.225 in the floor exercise.
Burki also placed second in the vault with a 8.450. Waunakee-DeForest’s Caylee Power finished first in the event with a score of 8.550.
Girard and senior Chrissy Hughes tied for fifth on the vault with scores of 8.2.
Dunk was the Red Hawks’ highest placer in the uneven bars with a 7.65. Burki was as spot behind in fourth with a score of 7.6.
Sophomore Rachel Bergeron was fifth in the event with a 7.525.
Janesville Craig Invitational
Milton recorded 129.2250 points, placing fourth out of eight teams.
Mount Horeb won the invitational with 140.15 points.
“I was really happy with the girls that they were able to pull off a fourth-place finish,” Farnsworth said.
Girard ended with the Red Hawks’ best all-around score, collecting 34.125 points on her way to a sixth-place finish.
“Brooke had a really great day on Saturday, she improved her all around by three points,” Farnsworth said. “That was great for her.”
Olstad once again found success on the balance beam, placing third with a score of 9.100.
“She stuck her routine not only on Tuesday, but Saturday, showing some consistency on beam,” Farnsworth said.
Girard placed sixth on the event with an 8.975. Bergeron and Josie Hasenstab finished 17th and 19th in the event, respectively.
Girard had the Red Hawks’ top finish on the vault with a 8.950. Hughes (8.650) and Burki (8.5) were ninth and 10th, respectively. Freshman Tyra Ripley tied for 17th.
Olstad led Milton on the uneven bars with a 7.95, tying for seventh. Girard and Burki tied for ninth with 7.85s and Bergeron placed 18th overall.
Girard and Burki also tied for ninth in the floor exercise with both earning scores of 8.350.
Milton took on Elkhorn Tuesday, Dec. 17, but results were not available by publication time. The Red Hawks will have some time off before they head over to Watertown for an invitational on Jan. 4.
