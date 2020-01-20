Joseph E. Wellnitz, age 94, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at his home in Janesville. He was born in Bradford Township on June 4, 1925, the son of Bernard and Mary (Reisenauer) Wellnitz. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. Joseph married Beatrice Riesterer on November 15, 1952, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church. Together they raised 11 children. Joe farmed his entire life, he was a hard worker and instilled that work ethic in his children. His son, Phil, had a goal to try to beat dad out to the barn to milk every day. After the grandchildren started coming they took over his attention. He loved to dance, especially the polka, fish, and play a good game of Euchre. He was a faithful and devout member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. He always made sure his children got to church even on the rare occasion when they were able to take a 2 day vacation. He was an active member of the Janesville VFW.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Beatrice; 9 children: Herman (Jeanne) Wellnitz, Colleen (Douglas) Hansen, Lucille (Mike) Murphy, Cynthia (Seth) Johnson, Joseph Jr. (Patricia) Wellnitz, Philip (Patricia) Wellnitz, Bernita (Thomas) Roth, Francis Wellnitz, and Thomas (Donielle) Wellnitz; daughter in law, Christina Wellnitz; 47 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; siblings, Harry Wellnitz, Johannah Cash, Rosie (Jim) Pakes and Helen Sweeney; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Joseph is preceded in death by his parents; sons, Greg and Mark Wellnitz; brothers: Alfred, Bernard and Frank Wellnitz; sisters: Cecelia Schneider, Catherine Scott and Josephine Biefenberg; and grandson, Richard Murphy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Entombment and military honors will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, At Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory; with a recitation of the Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday at church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The Wellnitz family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Sue Wilson and Paula Wilkens for all of their love and support through the years, and to Marquardt Hospice for their care of Joseph.
