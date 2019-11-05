January:“January sales of existing homes failed to keep pace with sales in January of last year,” according to the monthly report posted on the WRA website. Continued tight inventories kept sales down and pushed prices up over the last 12 months. Statewide, home sales in January 2019 were 8.9% lower than they were last January. The median home price rose 3.5% over that of last January to $175,000. The report noted that January 2018 was the strongest January since WRA recalibrated its data collection methods in 2007. According to the report, every region of the state experienced a decline in sales over the 12-month period except the south central region.
February:Sales of existing homes increased in February despite escalating prices and winter weather, according to the report. Prices rose by 1.2% over those in February 2018. Prices increased in February by 6.1% over prices last February, with the median home price in 2019 of $175,000.
March:Existing home sales fell sharply in March, according to the report. Declining inventories put pressure on home prices. Home prices fell 14.1% in March of 2019 when compared with March of 2018. Median home price was up by 6.3% between March 2018 and March 2019, bringing the median home price in March of 2019 to $185,000. “The economy is in good shape, and that puts a lot of pressure on a housing market with limited supply,” said then-WRA Chairman Jean Stefaniak commenting in the report.
April:“For the second straight month, Wisconsin’s sales of existing homes failed to keep pace with last year’s sales, which put significant pressure on home prices,” according to the report. Home sales in April of 2019 were down by 9.7% as compared with home sales in April of 2018. The median sales price rose 8.3% to $195,000. The report cited “continued weakness in home inventories,” as reason for lower sales and higher prices. Commenting within the report, Stefaniak said: “We’ve been in a seller’s market for nearly two years, and if we continue to see limited homes for sale, we’ll have a hard time matching the 2018 sales levels this year.”
May:May saw in increase in home sales, which pushed home prices up, according to the report. Comparing May 2019 with May 2018, home sales rose by 3.2%, and the median home price rose by 9.1%, bringing it, in May of 2019, to $203,000.
June:“Sales of existing homes turned down sharply in June, which is traditionally the strongest month of the year for home sales,” the June report noted. Meanwhile, prices continued to rise at “well above the rate of inflation,” according to the report. June 2019 home sales fell by 9.7% when compared to June 2018 home sales. Making the same comparison, median home price rose by 10.3% to $215,000. According to Stefaniak: “Normally, a strong economy and low mortgage rates produce solid sales growth, but our persistent lack of homes for sale kept June sales well below last year’s levels.”
July:Existing home sales rebounded in July after June’s “poor showing,” according to the report. Median prices continued to escalate. Comparing July 2019 with July 2018, home sales rose 3%, and the median home price rose 6.8% to $205,000. Year to date, over a seven-month period, sales remained down as compared with the first seven months in 2018, although the gap had narrowed, the report noted. Stefaniak cited a strong economy and low mortgage rates as contributing factors to the 2019 monthly gains.
August:The August report described Wisconsin home sales as falling by “a modest margin, even as median prices moved up sharply in August.” In August 2019, existing home sales fell by 2.1% as compared to August 2018. Comparing the two Augusts, median prices rose by 9% to $206,000. Within the report, “new” WRA Board Chairman Steve Beers described monthly sales over the past years as “volatile,” but described summer sales as “very stable since 2015.” Beers is the chairman of Keefe Real Estate in Lake Geneva.
September:The report described the month as marking the end of the third quarter, which ended with both September home sales and median prices increasing above their levels at the same time last year. Comparing the two Septembers, home sale prices were up by 5.2%, and the median price was up by 5.4% making the actual median price $195,000. Looking at year-to-date numbers, home sales “lagged behind the first nine months of 2018 by just 2%, and median prices were up 7.3% to $198,500,” according to the report. Commenting in the report, Beers said: “We definitely saw an uptick in sales in September with every region of the state experiencing growth.”
