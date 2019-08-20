Abigail Leisemann will be the athletic trainer at Milton High School for the upcoming sports season.
“I am excited to work with Milton High School because I can tell that the staff and coaches have a passion for what they’re doing,” Leisemann said.
Leisemann graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran College with a Bachelor of Science in Sport and Exercise Science. Leisemann then went to UW-Milwaukee, where she got her Master of Science in Athletic Training.
She graduated from Milwaukee in 2019.
Leisemann, who went to Dunlap High School in Illinois, has had clinical experience with the UW-Whitewater football team, the UW-Milwaukee women’s soccer team and Arrowhead High School.
The Milton High School fall sports season began Thursday, Aug. 15.
“I am looking forward to fall sports and getting to know the community a little better,” Leisemann said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.