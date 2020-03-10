United Way Blackhawk Region will recognize its donors, corporate supporters, volunteers and community partners on Tuesday, March 31, at its annual LIVE UNITED Celebration.
By 7:30 a.m., doors to the Pontiac Convention Center in Janesville will open and a buffet breakfast prepared by Best Events Catering will be served. The program and awards ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. and is expected to last approximately an hour.
Designed as an inspirational event to celebrate local philanthropy and the collective impact we achieve together, community members are welcome to attend. To offset the expense of the event, tickets are required. Tickets to the LIVE UNITED Celebration are on sale now and may be purchased online at LiveUnitedBR.org or via phone at 608.314.8423. Individual tickets cost $25; sponsorship of a corporate table is available for $275 and includes logo recognition and reserved seating for eight. Non-corporate tables, as well as individual tickets are open seating; therefore reservation of a corporate table ensures a team is seated together. Those with financial hardship and an inability to pay may contact United Way for possible gratis tickets.
Awards to be presented at the celebratory event include: Emerging Campaign Award; Cornerstone Campaign Awards; Excellence in Advocacy Award; Geraldine Hedberg Volunteer of the Year Award; and the LIVE UNITED Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.