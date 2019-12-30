While other school districts received maybe a handful or two of information requests, the Milton School District in 2019 had over 125.
By mid-December, the Milton School District had received 127 requests, according to Kari Klebba, Milton School District communications and community outreach coordinator.
In June Milton School Board President Joe Martin also said in June that the district had racked up $16,000 in legal bills related to open records requests since Jan. 1.
Adams Publishing Group was unable to discern how much the district spent on legal fees for open records requests because invoices reviewed by Adams Publishing Group were outlined by hourly pay with multiple topics being covered in the same line items.
Invoices reviewed by Adams Publishing Group show the district frequently relies on its attorneys to review open records requests.
School district attorney Shana Lewis said in June a government entity can be sued if records are disclosed without following procedures and that other districts involve legal counsel for complex requests.
Martin at a school board meeting talked about the “tremendous burden” information requests were causing on school district staff. About mid-June, Director of Human Resources Chris Tukiendorf became the records custodian, as Director of Administrator Operations Jerry Schuetz was preparing for his last day working for the district at the end of the month.
“The point I didn’t make and I should have emphasized is that we certainly didn’t want to avoid answering anything,” said Martin in a recent interview with the Milton Courier. “But, it was going to take us a little longer than normal because of the shortages of staff. The sheer volume was sort of hitting us between the eyes.”
Martin in June called other area school districts and said he was told they had maybe a handful of open records requests.
From the beginning of the current school year (August 2019) to mid-December, the Janesville School District responded to seven open records requests, reported Public Information Officer Patrick Gasper via email. Gasper added, “We don’t typically track them – as they come in, they are assigned to staff, and then we follow up to make sure that there has been a response to the individual requesting the information.”
Martin acknowledged that 2019 was unusual with the top two Milton School District administrators resigning.
He said doesn’t mind people asking questions.
“We as a school district want them to feel like they can ask a question,” he said.
Since becoming board president in April, Martin said he’s learned a lot and hopes to get people responses quicker.
“If someone has a specific question,” he said, “we’d like to answer it before it turns into an open records request.”
Commenting on Klebba, who began working for the district Nov. 25, he said, “Kari is going to be very, very good for us and help us be responsive, be on point so that people can get answers they’re looking for with whatever the issue.”
Questions in 2019 were personnel-related, referendum-related, and he said, “they were all across the board.”
Information requests came from the Janesville Gazette, Milton Courier and Jeff Brown, who was writing for the Edgerton Reporter.
They also came from:
Caitlin Madden, attorney of Schuetz, who on March 21 asked for a number of things including a copy of any and all insurance policies in effect from Jan. 1 to the present that provide protection for liability and defense costs for the actions of the school board members and/or employees.
Milton resident Chuck Jackson, who ran ads critical of the Milton school board. On Feb. 18 Jackson requested the contract for the superintendent, director of administrative operations and business manager as well as their job descriptions. On April 17 he asked to view the school district budgets from the previous and current year.
Former school board member Wilson Leong, who on June 25 asked for an itemized and/or categorized expense report(s) of all legal fees and monies paid to cover the cost of providing documentation for public open records requests since Jan. 1. Leong also asked about the cost of legal services and personnel settlement monies since Jan. 1.
Janie Jordan, who on July 25 requested access to and a copy of a listing of all school district employees first and last names, emails, titles and primary department locations.
Mal Meyer of WKBT, who on Sept. 9 requested the personnel file for Michael Garrow, a former superintendent. (Garrow resigned after the 2012-13 school year following an investigation into a complaint about his conduct.)
Tony Galli of WKOW, who on Sept. 17 requested the release of school district records released to other media, as well as the investigative report, resignation agreement, employee contract, and any issued, written statement in connection with Garrow’s separation from the district.
Alyssa Woltring of Carlson Dettmann Consulting working with Head Start on a compensation project, who on Sept. 27 asked for the current pay of all support staff (title, hourly rate of pay and if they are year-round positions).
Andrew Merica of WKOW, who on Oct. 2 asked for the number of students disciplined for vaping-related offenses in the last three years or since vaping has been prohibited in the school district
Former school board member Rob Roy, who on Nov. 8 asked for information on the finalist candidates for director of IT, business manager and communications and community outreach coordinator for a study he’s doing on southern Wisconsin hiring trends.
Charles Rudolph of SmartProcure, a database of government purchase orders in the nation, who on Dec. 2 requested information about purchase orders since July 10.
