Town of Harmony resident Loren Hanson said stormwater issues began in Starview Heights after the City of Janesville put in Rotamer Road.
“The ditches were deep,” he said. “It wasn’t this bad until they put this road in. We shouldn’t be footing the bill for what the city of Janesville did.”
Town attorney Michael Oellerich said, “If your personal property that you own is affected by another what another property owner does, you as a property owner have a claim against that property owner. The question and the hesitation that I’ve given -- that I’ve heard my predecessor, Attorney Moore, give 100 times -- is does the township want to get into the business of litigating all those personal property vs. personal property disputes.
"Now there’s an argument and we’ve had this conversation before. The creation of Rotamer not only impacted individual property owners, it also had an impact on our ditches and all of that.”
Oellerich said he didn’t necessarily disagree.
“The question becomes when we have that claim and we go after the city – do we have the supporting documentation,” he said.
He asked: "Do we have the engineering studies, the survey measurements that we can use to rely on for a claim to prosecute any liability against the city?"
Answering the question, he said, “I don’t know that we do other than anecdotal evidence."
He told town residents: "When you own property, these become your issues. If you want go get representation, I encourage you to get an attorney and talk about whatever claims you may have.
"But as town attorney, it has been our steadfast recommendation that we don’t want to get in the business of litigating those individual things. They’re never ending."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.