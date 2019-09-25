Last week CBS, Viacom, and WarnerMedia announced they would no longer run e-cigarette advertising on their networks. That was followed by a Time Magazine cover featuring the headline “How Juul Hooked Kids and Ignited a Public Health Crisis." Finally Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, announced Friday that they would stop the sale of e-cigarettes once their current inventory was exhausted.
Public health groups like Southwest Alliance for Tobacco Prevention/Youth2Youth 4 Change have long been educating about the potential dangers of e-cigarette use, especially for youth, but the conversation has taken on a new, and tragic, dimension after a rash of nationwide lung disease cases connected to vaping. As of Sept. 19, in the state of Wisconsin, there are 48 cases.
While nicotine products like JUUL have skyrocketed in popularity among youth in the last several years, many e-cigarettes can be used to ingest other substances, including THC, which is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. Many of the national lung disease cases have reported vaping THC or both THC and nicotine, and some of the cases have reported using only nicotine.
“Decisions like these are long overdue, since we’ve known for awhile that e-cigarettes aren’t safe, especially for youth“ said Debbie Fischer, coalition director. “Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine and some of the industry’s most popular pod contains as much nicotine as 20 cigarettes. E-cigarette devices are known to explode causing severe injuries. These are just a few of the health risks we are learning more and more about.”
Fischer said the Southwest Alliance for Tobacco Prevention/Youth2Youth 4 Change coalition is proud of the actions CBS, Viacom, and WarnerMedia are taking for no longer running e-cigarette ads. She said the coalition also thinks Walmart is taking a step in the right direction by stopping the sale of the products.
Parents can learn more about the risks of e-cigarettes and other candy and fruit-flavored tobacco products temping kids by visiting www.tobaccoischanging.com. Anyone interested in local activities to prevent youth tobacco use can contact our coalition at 608-313-9220 or like the coalition on facebook.
Tobacco users, including youth who use e-cigarettes, that are ready to quit should call 1-800-QUIT NOW (784-8669) for free help, or if they’re on Medicaid, they should talk to their doctor about the free assistance provided through the Medicaid Cessation Benefit.
