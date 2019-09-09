On Saturday, September 7, 2019, heaven gained a special angel as David Wayne Gunderson, Sr., of Janesville passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. David was born on October 23, 1942, in Richland Center, Wisconsin, the son of the late Marcus and Lillian (Wedwick) Gunderson. David graduated from Black River Falls High School in 1961 and married Mary Phyllis Glander on June 6, 1964. He successfully owned and operated Gunderson Construction since 1976 and built many homes around the local area.
Grandpa David found so much joy in watching his grandchildren play each of their sports. He was by far their biggest fan and cheerleader. David was not only his grandchildren’s biggest fan but also an avid Brewers, Packers and NASCAR fan. He also enjoyed hunting and looked forward to spending a week deer hunting with all of his family and friends in Black River Falls each year.
David is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary; son, David (Theresa) Gunderson, Jr., and their children: Justin and Anna; daughter, Deborah (Brian) Bowditch and their children: Mark, Brad and Nate; sister, Carol Tetzlaff; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Ruane and Bill Waughtal, Kris and Bob Breining, and Sandy Glander; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger Gunderson; brothers-in-law, Matt Glander and Richard Tetzlaff.
A special thank you for the compassionate care David and his family received from the staff of Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center emergency department and intensive care unit.
Private funeral services were held at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, followed by burial in Oak Hill Cemetery. A memorial fund is being established in David’s name.
