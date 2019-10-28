With Halloween upon us and lots of talk about who will be on the ballot for President in 2020, it might seem that Election Day is right around the corner. It is not.
If needed (based on the number of candidates running), a spring primary will be held on Feb. 18 for local, county and state offices.
The Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary will be held April 7.
This Spring Election is for Justice of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals Judge in District 4, Rock County board supervisors, municipal judges, municipal offices and school board members.
In the School District of Milton, the three-year terms of board members Karen Hall and board member Tom Westrick expire in 2020.
In the City of Milton, the seats of Lynda Clark, Ryan Holbrook and Jerry Elsen will expire. In the Town of Milton, the seats of Marian Trescher and Beth Drew will expire. The city and town have two-year terms.
On April 7, 2020, there will be a Presidential Preference Primary.
Candidates for the Spring Election may start circulating nomination papers on Dec. 1. For information about how to run for office, visit https://elections.wi.gov/candidates.
More information for candidates in Rock County is available at www.co.rock.wi.us/countyclerk-election-information#information-for-candidates
