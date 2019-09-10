The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department on Tuesday released the name of a man killed in an accident involving a bulldozer Sunday in the town of Milton.
Brandon R. Clift, 30, of Edgerton was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which was reported at 5:28 p.m. in the 8000 block of North Bowers Lake Road in the town of Milton, according to a news release.
Autopsy results preliminarily confirm Clift died from injuries sustained in the accident, and additional testing is underway, according to the release from the Madison-based department.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported earlier that Clift was run over by a bulldozer while he was working alone.
The death remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.