The Milton gymnastics team posted its best score of the season during the Red Hawks’ 133.25-126.95 win over Watertown Thursday, Jan. 9, at Milton High School.
“We’re sort of on the upswing of getting a little healthier,” Milton head coach Kristine Farnsworth said.
“We’re getting back into meet mode and they’re working hard at incorporating difficulty into their sets and working on the consistency aspect of everything.”
Sophomore Ireland Olstad finished second in the all-around competition with a score of 33.5, .10 points out of the first-place score from Watertown’s Megan Hurtgen (33.6). Olstad’s 33.5 was also a personal best.
“I’m very impressed with Ireland and the way she’s come on so strong,” Farnsworth said. “She was hesitant on getting back to all-around status, she suffered a little set back over the summer, and I’m just really proud of her that she’s taking it one meet at a time. She’s just a really hard worker.”
Olstad finished first overall on the uneven bars with an 8.25.
Sophomore Brooke Girard was also a standout for Milton on Thursday, earning first-place finishes in two events. Girard had the top scores on the vault with an 8.95 and on the balance beam with an 8.4.
“Brooke is really coming on strong,” Farnsworth said. “She had a real nice vault on Thursday and is coming along nice on bars. She hasn’t been able to get all four events yet to hit in one meet. She’s hoping to do that and hit one of her top all-arounds scores.”
Senior Caroline Burki tied Milton’s best score of the night with her 8.95 on the floor exercise. The score was good for second overall.
“She was just very clean,” Farnsworth said. “Floor is one of those events you have to sell your routine and she does a good job showing her’s off.”
Burki also placed second on the vault with an 8.45.
Freshman Hannah Dunk, who returned from an early-season injury on Jan. 4, also made a big impact for the Red Hawks Thursday, finishing with three second-best Milton scores.
Dunk scored a 7.9 on the bars, good for third overall. She tied for second on the beam with Hurtgen, scoring a 8.35. Dunk also scored an 8.85 on the floor exercise, only behind Burki’s 8.95 and Hurtgen (9).
Freshman Tyra Ripley tied for third on the vault with an 8.3.
Miton faced off with Mount Horeb in a dual Tuesday, Jan. 14, but results were not available by publication time. The Red Hawks will be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Reedsburg at 6:30 p.m.
“Hopefully we keep on the upswing with our team score getting better and better,” Farnsworth said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.