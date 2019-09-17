Freshman Bailey Ratzburg and senior Danielle Cramer picked up two individual first-place finishes as the Milton girls swim team defeated Oregon, 97-72, in a Badger South Conference dual Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Milton High School.
Milton 97, Oregon 72
Cramer finished first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.16 seconds. She also clocked in first in the 100-yard backstroke with a 58.80.
Ratzburg also claimed two first-place finishes. She clocked in first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:11.93. The second-place time was 2:29.44. She also won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.00.
Junior Ellie Parker earned the top time in the 200-yard freestyle with a 2:04.66. Sophomore Azia Lynn Koser rounded out the Red Hawks individual winners from the Oregon dual with a first-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle. Koser clocked in at 5:34.41.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Cramer, Ratzburg, Koser and senior Caroline Burki finished with a time of 1:55.90, good for first.
Cramer, Parker, Burki and Ratzburg teamed up for another first-place finish, this time in the 400-yard freestyle with a 3:41.75.
Burki placed second in the 50-yard freestyle, timing in at 26.32, just short of the first-place pace of 26.12. She also had a runner-up finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.10. Again, Burki was close, as Oregon’s Izzy Block won the event with a 56.94.
Koser placed second behind Cramer in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:04.03.
Badger South Conference Relays
Results from the Sept. 5 Badger South Conference Relays were mistakenly excluded from last week’s Milton Courier.
The Red Hawks finished fourth with 112 points. McFarland won the relays with 164 points. The 400-yard medley relay team of Cramer, Ratzburg, Koser and Burki set a conference relays record in the event with a time of 4:04.05, topping the record set by the 2010 Milton team.
Milton swam against Stoughton on Tuesday, Sept. 17, but results were not available by publication time.
The Red Hawks will compete in an invitational Saturday, Sept. 21 at Fort Atkinson High School at 10 a.m.
