The City of Milton Common Council approved on Tuesday, Nov. 19, the 2020 city budget. The approved budget includes a 7-cent increase per $1,000 in property value for taxpayers living within the city of Milton to help pay down long-term debt.
The 7-cent increase will bring $25,000 worth of income, which, Finance Director Dan Nelson said, will likely be placed in a CD (certificate of deposit) to earn interest. The money will be used to help pay at an accelerated rate a final debt service payment of $215,000 due in 2027. The debt service was incurred as part of a $4.9 million borrowing made by the city to fund public projects in 2007. While Nelson’s plan to achieve the full debt service payment requires additional levy adjustments made over the next four years (2020-2023), only the 2020 budget adjustment has been approved. Future changes require future approvals within future budgets, Nelson said.
The 2020 city budget includes a 32-cent increase per $1,000 in property value, which will appear on the upcoming December tax bill, City Administrator Al Hulick said. That number includes the 7-cent increase for debt reduction, he said.
A tax levy of $3,411,097, up $121,342 over last year’s levy of $3,289,755 was approved as part of the city’s 2020 budget, representing a 3.69% increase.
Last year, the city’s impact on the levy represented $9.47 on every $1,000 in home value. This year, the impact will be $9.79, meaning taxpayers will pay an additional 32 cents, a 3.42% increase, over what they paid to the city last year, Hulick said.
The net or full new tax rate for property owners within the city is $25.85, representing a $2.51 increase over last year’s full tax rate of $23.43. The percentage change for the full tax rate is 10.75%.
Budgets approved in 2020 by four taxing entities affect the full or net tax rate paid by property owners within the city, Hulick said.
They are the Milton school district, Rock County, the vocational school and the city.
The full tax rate of $25.85 includes impacts made by all four taxing entities. The total of all four levies in 2020 is $9,469,524, up by $884,734.62, or 10.31%, from last year’s levy of $8,584,789.68. Individual rates for the taxing entities other than the city are as follows:
Rock County
A tax levy of $2,187,514, up $49,162 over last year’s levy of $2,138,352 was approved as part of the county’s 2020 budget, representing a 2.30% increase.
Last year, the county’s impact on the levy represented $6.15 on every $1,000 in property value. This year, the impact will be $6.28, meaning taxpayers will pay an additional 13 cents, a 2.06% increase, over what they paid to the county last year.
Milton school district
A tax levy of $3,455,653, up $701,873 over last year’s levy of $2,753,780 was approved as part of the school district’s 2020 budget, representing a 25.49% increase.
Last year, the school district’s impact on the levy represented $7.92 on every $1,000 in property value. This year, the impact will be $9.92, meaning taxpayers will pay an additional $2, a 25.18% increase, over what they paid to the school district last year.
Vocational school
A tax levy of $415,258 up $12,356 over last year’s levy of $402,902 was approved as part of the vocational school’s 2020 budget, representing a 3.07% increase.
Last year, the vocational school's impact on the levy represented $1.16 on every $1,000 in property value. This year, the impact will be $1.19, meaning taxpayers will pay an additional 3 cents, a 2.64% increase, over what they paid to the vocational school last year.
Credits
Other numbers affecting city of Milton residents’ tax bills include the First Dollar Credit (a tax relief credit calculated annually since the 2007-2009 Biennial Budget by the Department of Revenue) and the Lottery Credit.
In both cases, those credits are anticipated to increase, Hulick said. The First Dollar Credit will increase from $54.68, credited to property owners last year, to $65,74 credited on tax bills in December. The Lottery credit will see an increase from $132.80 to $182.40.
