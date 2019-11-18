Over the next couple months, the Milton Public Library will be going through a strategic planning process to determine our goals for the next three years. The plan will provide guidance for library staff and the Library Board on how to better serve the community and surrounding area
The last time the library went through this process, it was determined that the library would need more space. Check. We also wanted to maintain the library’s presence as a community center. Check. And as always, we wanted to increase awareness of the library’s relevance. With our increased circulation and increased library visits over the last couple years, we can safely check that one off as well.
But now it’s time to look at new goals and to prepare for the future.
Library services look different than they did back in 2012 during our last strategic plan, and they’ll certainly look different seven years from now. Even three years from now. Technology, as always, will affect us, but what else may change the way libraries serve their communities?
Thankfully, we have an amazing building, a hard-working and enthusiastic staff, and wonderful community support. But what other opportunities do we have? How can we be better? What more can we do for Milton?
As a starting point to this process, we’re asking community members and library patrons to complete a survey, which can be found at our website at www.miltonpubliclibrary.org. We would like your feedback on our collection, programming, staff, building, services and more. The results will allow us to better evaluate our services to see if there are areas of improvement. As a thank you for completing the survey, you’ll be given the chance to win $50 worth of gift certificates to local businesses.
Along with the survey, we will also hold a focus group of community members, library staff, and library administration to get more input on past, present and future library services. That focus group will most likely meet in January.
We are so proud of what the library has accomplished so far, including being named Wisconsin Library of the Year. But we’re always looking at ways to be better and to serve better. I’m excited for the future of the library, and I hope you are, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.