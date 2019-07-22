The City of Milton Common Council approved on July 16 an application for a façade improvement grant submitted by the Scoreboard Bar and Grill, 100 Merchant Row.
According to City Administrator Al Hulick, the city’s Plan Commission approved on June 4 a request for $4,777.50. The full project will cost $9,555.
The grant is funded through tax incremental finance district (TID) No. 7, Hulick said.
According to the city’s website, the program began in 2005, and works to “enhance the city’s traditional downtown areas,” by providing incentives to property owners and tenants within TID Nos. 7 and 8, to improve the exteriors of their buildings.
The program offers matching grants up to $5,000.
At the Scoreboard, plans call for the replacement of the existing 10-year-old wood façade and a canvas awning. Funded separately, Scoreboard onsite manager Pat Drugg said, new signage will be installed once façade work is completed.
Drugg, and his niece, Scoreboard owner Tia Burri, said the bar’s existing awning will be replaced with a wooden structure, roof and shingles, and the elevation above the new structure will be covered in vinyl siding.
The basic shape and configuration of the building’s façade will remain the same, but the materials will be new, Drugg said.
The new façade will be “maintenance-friendly,” he said.
Copperhead Construction, 52 Merchant Row, will be performing the construction work, Drugg said.
He anticipated façade construction to commence and complete this week.
The new sign will look like the bar’s logo and will be illuminated at night with flood lamps, Drugg said.
Milton resident Tia Burri said she purchased her father’s owning interests in the bar after he fell ill four years ago. At the time, she said, she was 22. Today, she and her uncle, Dennis Burri, who lives in the state of Oregon, own the Scoreboard. Drugg, too, is Tia’s uncle, and helps with onsite operations, she said. Drugg lives in Janesville.
The bar has been in the family since 2005, Drugg said.
Drugg said he learned about the façade improvement grant after watching a Merchant Row neighbor receive money and make improvements to his building.
“It’s a great idea,” he said, adding that he thought more people would apply if they knew the grant was available.
As improvements come to Merchant Row, Drugg said, he believes one of the largest challenges in the area will be parking.
“Parking is crucial here,” he said. With the reconstruction project coming to Front Street, six parking spaces will be lost, he said. He pointed to an empty space in front of the Scoreboard, noting that he hoped the city would consider adding a few parking stalls there.
Said Tia: “Taking over at a young age and being able to have this improvement is a miraculous achievement.”
Said Drugg: “Tia’s 100 percent dedicated and her ideas have attracted younger people.”
Both credited loyal and dedicated staff as contributors to the bar’s success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.