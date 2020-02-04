The Milton boys basketball team was defeated by Burlington, 54-47, in a non-conference game Monday, Feb. 3, at Milton High School.
The Red Hawks trailed (8-8, 4-4), 31-19, at halftime, but outscored the Demons (9-8, 5-4) by five in the second half to get within seven by the final buzzer.
Freshman Jack Campion scored a game-high 19 points in the defeat. Junior guard Ethan Burrows added 12 points.
Burlington junior Dane Kornely finished with a team-high 18 points.
Stoughton 57, Milton 47
Stoughton junior Cael McGee scored a game-high 31 points as he led host Stoughton to a 57-47 Badger South win over Milton Friday, Jan. 31, in Stoughton.
Sophomore Zack Bothun led the way for Milton with 15 points.
Campion finished with nine and junior Evan Jordahl added eight.
Milton will host Stoughton in a conference game Saturday, Feb. 8, at 1:30 p.m.
