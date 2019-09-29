Coach USA/Van Galder Bus Company will provide an overview of the company's 2020 group tour schedule during a travel show on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The show will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Janesville Holiday Inn Express.
Interested travelers can reserve a spot at the show by calling 1-800-747-7407.
New tours can be found on the company’s website at tours.vangalder.com in the printed 2020 Travel Guide.
If you haven’t received a printed Travel Guide by Oct. 6 and would like one, call Van Galder to request a copy.
