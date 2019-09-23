New paint and some surface repairs will soon be coming to the splash pad in Goodrich Park.
The City of Milton Common Council approved on Sept. 17 a quote of $33,385, submitted by De Pere-based Masse’s Floor Coatings, LLC, to perform the work, which is slated to begin this fall.
According to City Administrator Al Hulick, the city’s splash pad was built in 2013, and Masse’s was the contractor who did the initial painting for the structure’s decking. The company uses a paint product, which provides an abrasive coating, designed to reduce slipping hazards on wet surfaces.
Hulick said the cost of repainting the splash pad’s “apparatus area” and other concrete portions that border it, is less than $44,000, which was the cost of the original decking surface paint.
Hulick described the product used as “more than paint,” saying that, along with mitigating slipping, it provides color, and serves as a protectant from buildup of mildew. The product typically has a life of five years, Hulick said. The current coating is advancing into its sixth year, he said.
The product is applied in phases, Hulick said, with current pricing based on a four- to five-phase application. If fewer phases are required, the city could realize a savings of $1,500 per each unrequired phase.
Funding for the project comes primarily through the 2019 Capital Fund, Hulick said. Reimbursable funds coming through a 2019 CVMIC (Cities and Villages Mutual Insurance Company) Safety Grant of $5,000 also may be available to offset project costs, he said.
Work will be performed over the course of several days, during which time the city plans to initiate a campaign designed to help the public better understand how to preserve the splash pad’s surface, Hulick said.
Riding bikes on the splash pad causes abrasion to the surface, he said, using the activity as an example of those that should be avoided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.