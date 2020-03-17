We are happy to report the pantry will continue to be open during it’s regular hours; Distribution occurs every Wednesday from 2 - 4 p.m., as well as the first and third Monday each month from 6 - 7:30 p.m. To begin receiving assistance, clients must be a resident of the Milton School District and are required to complete a short form. It is not necessary to have children attending school to be eligible for assistance.
However, in order to keep our clients and volunteers healthy, we are adjusting how we serve our client families. Beginning Monday night, March 16th, registered families will receive gift cards to Cowley’s Piggly Wiggly that can be used to purchase food. The amount on each card will be determined by the size of the family. We are also working with the school district to get food to families during the shut down.
The pantry continues to accept donations of non-perishable food, paper products, and personal care items Wednesday mornings between 9 and 11. Monetary donations are very much appreciated at this time to help with purchasing the Piggly Wiggly gift cards. Mail monetary donations to; Milton Community Action, P.O. Box 171, Milton, WI 53563.
