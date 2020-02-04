Cole Witt was part of three first-place finishes as the Milton boys swimming team was defeated by Stoughton, 93-77, in a Badger South Conference dual Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Stoughton.
Witt finished first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.09 seconds. In the 100-yard breaststroke, he clocked in with the top time of 1:09.62. He also was part of the 200-yard medley relay team that took first with a 1:51.78.
Ryker Bailey, Gavin Bartels and Devin Woodcock joined him on the relay.
Rider Jarzen and Brady Case also came away with top placements in individual events.
Rider won the 50-yard freestyle with a 24.54, while Case triumphed in the 500-yard freestyle with a 5:38.36.
Erik Schultz took second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:49.73.
Other individual runner-up finishes for Milton included: Case (200-yard freestyle), Gavin Bartels (200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke) and Bailey (100-yard butterfly).
Milton swims in the Badger South Conference Meet Saturday, Feb. 8, at Monona Grove High School.
