Mark Langer, a consulting engineer employed by Madison-based Baxter and Woodman – an engineering firm often contracted by the city of Milton -- will be the city’s first in-house engineer. Langer will assume his new role on March 2, City Administrator Al Hulick said.
Langer will serve as an at-will employee with an annual salary of $87,550, and will receive the same benefits offered to other city employees, Hulick wrote recently in an email.
After conducting a search in October and November, Hulick said, two finalists emerged. The other was Jason Dupuis who is employed as the assistant city engineer with the city of Beloit.
In an October memo to council, Hulick outlined costs associated with continuing to contract for engineering services with Baxter and Woodman. The company and the city had enjoyed a 10-year, year-to-year contractual relationship, he said, expressing satisfaction with the service.
Analyzing invoices from the company over the last four years, Hulick wrote, the city had been charged for 8,930 hours at a total cost of approximately $1.01 million. Annually, he wrote, the city racked up on average 2,439 hours at an average cost around $277,812.
By comparison, Hulick wrote, costs to the city, including annual salary and benefits associated with an in-house engineer, were approximately $117,681. A breakdown of those costs included an estimated salary of $85,000, health insurance costs of $15,337, and costs associated with dental insurance, FICA, the Wisconsin Retirement System, life insurance and workers comp, totaling $17,344.
“We know that this approach will likely save the city and developers approximately $85,900 to $120,000 annually,” Hulick wrote.
About Langer
Langer grew up in Milton and is a 2002 graduate of Milton High School. He earned a civil engineering degree from UW-Platteville, graduating in 2007, and began working with Baxter and Woodman shortly thereafter, he said.
He is a Janesville resident. He and his wife, Amy, have three children, ages 5, 3 and 1.
Langer said he became interested in the in-house position to be closer to home and serve the community in which he was raised.
He described Baxter and Woodman as “very supportive” during the transition process.
Langer said he began working more closely with the city of Milton as a Baxter and Woodman employee about one year ago. His time spent in Milton has given him a level of experience and familiarity with the city and its projects, he said.
In his new role, he is expecting to have more interaction with the public and the city’s public works department, he said.
He looks forward to developing relationships with fellow city employees and residents within the community. He will focus on “trying to accomplish and develop projects to completion efficiently and effectively for the taxpayers of the city,” he said.
