The Department of Health Services (DHS) today announced the Wisconsin Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program will celebrate National Breastfeeding Awareness Month by launching “#WICsconsin Enrollment Week” from Aug. 19-23. During the week, local WIC agencies will talk about the available breastfeeding and nutrition support services throughout the state for families.
The purpose of the WIC program is to promote and maintain the health and well-being of nutritionally at-risk pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women, infants, and children. All 69 local WIC agencies are participating in “#WICsconsin Enrollment Week.” The agencies will share information about nutrition services, breastfeeding support, and eligibility requirements at community events and through social media.
“Wisconsin is committed to addressing the disparities in maternal and child health and the WIC program is at the forefront of our effort,” said Jeanne Ayers, State Health Officer and Administrator of the DHS Division of Public Health. “Bringing awareness to this vital program ensures our communities have greater access to breastfeeding support, healthy food, and nutrition education. Our goal is to help more families get the support they need.”
To be eligible for WIC benefits in Wisconsin, a person must meet the following requirements:
• Be a pregnant, breastfeeding, or new mother; be an infant up to age one; or be a child up to age 5; and
• Be a resident of Wisconsin; and
• Be income eligible; and
• Have a health or nutrition need.
People can learn more about the eligibility requirements on the DHS website, or call the WIC hotline at 800-722-2295. For local #WICsconsin event locations, updates, and information, follow the hashtag #WICsconsin.
Started in 1974, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children program, now called WIC, is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.
