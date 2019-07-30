Robert “Bob” McCann, 64, of Milton died Monday, July 29, 2019, at his home. A celebration of life visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with a lunch to follow at 2:15 p.m. Albrecht Funeral Home in Milton is assisting the family.
