Senior Abbie Campion finished with a game high, but the Milton girls basketball team was defeated by Monroe, 67-50, in a Badger South Conference game Thursday, Feb. 13, at Monroe High School.
Campion scored 22 points for the Red Hawks, including four 3-pointers.
“Abbie did a great job shooting for us, she was hitting, especially in that second half,” Milton head coach Stacy Skemp said. “I think there was a span of a couple minutes where she scored nearly 12 points and just kind of took over.”
Milton trailed 32-22 at the break.
“We were right there with them until about four and a half minutes left in the first half,” Skemp said. “They pulled a lead and after halftime we sort of came out slow.”
Monroe outscored Milton, 35-28, in the second half.
Junior Shelby Mack-Honold added 12 points in the loss.
The Cheesemakers had three scorers in double digits — Grace Tostrud with 20, Megan Benzschawel with 18 and Grace Mathiason with 13.
“Some of their length definitely hurt us at times,” Skemp said.
Despite the loss, Milton forced 25 turnovers while committing just 12 turnovers.
“That was phenomenal,” Skemp said. “We just had another drought of shooting.”
Milton (7-14, 4-9 Badger South) will end regular season play with senior night Thursday, Feb. 20, versus Watertown at 7:15 p.m.
