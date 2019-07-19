The Milton Public Library Teen Advisory Board’s (TAB) fourth annual Library Lope: Let’s Dash for Books, a 5K and 1-mile fun run/walk will be Monday, Sept. 2. This fun run will combine fitness, the strong community spirit of Milton, and fundraising. Money raised will go towards teen programming, the teen book collection, and toward the library’s remaining renovation balance.
For the 1-mile, registration fees are $10 for ages 12 and up; $8 for ages 6 to 11, and age 5 and under are free. For the 5K, registration fees are $18 for ages 12 and up; $12 for ages 6 to 11; and ages 5 and under are free. There will be a discount for those wanting to form a team for the 5K. Fees for each member of the team are: $14 for ages 12 and up; $8 for ages 6 to 11; and ages 5 and under are free.
Registration forms are available at the library or they can be printed from the library’s website, www.miltonpubliclibrary.org. For an additional fee, you can also register online at www.runsignup.com by searching for Library Lope.
Race-day registration and packet pick-up will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 2. The 1-mile run/walk will begin at 8:35 a.m. and the 5K run/walk will begin at 8:55 a.m. Those participating in the 5K may run the 1-mile at no extra cost. This event will happen rain or shine. However, in the event of extreme weather, any race day updates will be posted on the library’s Facebook page.
Both the 1-mile and 5K runs will begin and end at the library at 430 E. High St. Roads will not be closed for this event, so participants are highly encouraged to use the sidewalks and be aware of their surroundings. However, volunteers will be available throughout the courses to direct participants. The routes for both runs are available on the library’s website and the Lope’s Facebook event page.
There will be medals for the top male and female finishers of each race. All participants will receive a book-shaped stress ball and will be able to pick out a free book at the end of the race.
If you have any questions about the Library Lope: Let’s Dash for Books, stop in or call the library at 868-7462.
