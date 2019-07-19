Gerald and June King of Milton, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends Aug. 3. The celebration will be held at the American Legion Hall in Richland Center and will be hosted by their children.
King and June Anderson were married July 24, 1959, in Richland Center. He is a retired employee of General Motors and was employed for 43 years and also retired with the United States Air Force. June is a former CNA with Fort Atkinson Health Care Center and a homemaker.
Their family includes Laura King, Janesville; Julie Brookhiser, Beaver Dam; Brad (Tannis) King; Onalaska, Melissa (Tome) Erdmann; Milton as well as 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.