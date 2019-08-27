The Milton High School track and field teams fell short of sending any runners to the state meet last season, but there may be good reason to believe the Red Hawks will be represented at the big meet this year.
Girls
The most notable returner for the Red Hawks on the girls side is junior Samantha Henry, who was five seconds away from qualifying for the state meet last season.
Henry may get off to a slow start this season due to some injures, but first-year head coach Michael Roherty expects the junior to be ready down the stretch.
“A lot of my talks between myself and her is keeping her sights on the end of the season,” Roherty said. “If you’re looking at some of the early results, she might not be coming in the placement you would expect. But as the season develops, her injuries heal and she gets stronger, she’s going to be right where she needs to be.”
It’s not just Henry who has Roherty excited, the girls team returns a bundle of second-year talent.
The lineup even has Roherty thinking a team state berth may not be too far fetched.
“We’re really going to have a shot to make some noise on that side [girls],” Roherty said. “I think we have an opportunity at the top of the conference for sure, and I think we’re even going to have an outside shot of making it to state.”
Mara Talabac headlines a gifted group of returning sophomores for Milton. Talabac set a school record in the 3,200 meter run as a freshman in track and field, which was less than half a second away from qualifying for the state track and field meet.
“She’s had a phenomenal summer of training,” Roherty said. “She comes in and works her tail off everyday.”
Samantha Benson and Alayna Bogwardt join Talabac as standout sophomores.
Behind Henry’s 15th place-finish and Talabac’s 35th place-finish, Benson and Bogwardt placed 48th and 65th at last year’s sectional, respectively.
The wealth of sophomore talent continues with Allison Johnson and Savannah Swopes, who both will be first-year runners for the Red Hawks.
The second-year standouts, plus Henry, has Roherty thinking the girls can do some damage in the Badger South.
Stoughton, Oregon and Monona Grove should be some teams Milton could contend with at the top of the conference, but the Red Hawks look to have just as good a lineup as any in the Badger.
“I really would take our lineup on the girls side with just about anybody coming up this year,” Roherty said.
Boys
Similar to Henry, senior Devin Woodcock was painfully close to the state meet last season. As a junior, Woodcock finished four spots short of a state-berth at the sectional.
“Devin has his goals set very high,” Roherty said. “I think he would like to have the opportunity to run at the state meet.”
Woodcock may get that extra boost to get over the hump from junior Trey Smith and senior Travis Smith.
Roherty said he’s been impressed with the development of the Smith brothers, and hopes the pair can help push Woodcock in training to bring him up a notch.
Besides Woodcock, Trey Smith is the only other returning Red Hawk to finish in the top-50 in Milton’s sectional meet last season.
Along with Woodcock and Travis Smith, Evan Burnside looks to be an impact senior runner for the Red Hawks in 2019.
“We have a strong group of seniors,” Roherty said.
Down a grade is junior Kang Pan, who looks to be in the fold as one of the boys teams key runners.
Monroe, Oregon and Stoughton figure to be some of the teams the Red Hawks will look to try to keep pace with in the Badger South.
The boys finished sixth at the conference meet last season.
“I think we got an opportunity definitely to improve,” Roherty said. “We’re going to be able to compete in the top-half of the Badger Conference. And we’ll see, we might have an opportunity to have a couple of individuals get to state.”
The Red Hawks run in the Glenn Herold Invitational at Watertown High School on Saturday, Aug. 31.
