The Milton Courier received a message on Facebook today alerting us that a woman saw a coyote in town, crossing Parkview Drive at East Elementary School before 6 a.m. today.
She asked us to share this with local runners, parents and pet owners so they can keep a look out for their safety.
The Milton Courier asked Police Chief Scott Marquardt if he had received a report of a coyote.
Marquardt responded by saying there are coyotes in our area that occasionally do make it inside the city limits.
A year or two ago, he said there was a coyote that was engaging with a family dog on the far west side of town.
So what do you do if you see a coyote while walking with a dog?
Here’s an article by the Urban Coyote Initiative that addresses this question:
https://urbancoyoteinitiative.com/what-to-do-if-you-encounter-a-coyote-while-walking-your-dog/
