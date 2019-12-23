Historic hockey (10)
History was made for the Milton boys hockey team in 2019.
The Red Hawks defeated rival Stoughton in a one-goal regional playoff game in February to give Milton its first playoff win in program history.
Freshman Gannon Kligora scored twice and junior goalie Luke Grote stopped 30 shots to help the Red Hawks make history.
Why it’s impressive:
It was a first in program history.
Last season the Red Hawks were handily defeated by Whitefish Bay, 7-2, in their opening-round regional game. Before 2019, Milton was outscored, 28-5, in their previous four playoff games combined.
But, 2019 was a different story.
“This is what you work all season for,” Milton head coach Steve Zartman said after the win. “You want to peak at the right time and the kids are bringing it right now.”
Grote, Stuckey make state (9)
It wasn’t the most straightforward path to the state tennis tournament, but Miles Stuckey and Luke Grote found a way.
After falling at sectionals, the junior duo earned a special qualifier for the WIAA Division 1 state boys tennis doubles tournament.
The Red Hawk pair was knocked out by Madison Memorial’s Ryan Weinbach and Santiago Barquin in round one.
Why it’s impressive:
It was the first time since 2014 the Red Hawks were represented at the boys state tournament. Oddly enough, five years ago it was Eric Berthiaume and Grote’s brother, Eric Grote playing for Milton.
While Grote was keeping with family tradition, it was a bounce back year for Stuckey, who missed his entire sophomore season with a dislocated elbow.
Both seemed to cherish the special opportunity.
“We just wanted to take in the whole experience and made sure we had fun with it, win or lose, just make sure we were having a good time,” Stuckey said. “It was unbelievable to play there. It just felt different.”
“We just wanted to go out there, play our best and enjoy the moment really,” Grote said.
Hawks soar in tourney (8)
Everyone loves a Cinderella story, and while the Milton girls basketball team may have not been underwhelming underdogs, there wasn’t a whole lot of people outside Milton who thought a trip to the sectional final was on the table in 2019.
Milton was slotted as a No. 3 seed for the 2019 tournament, and after beating Elkhorn in its opening-round game, took down Jefferson to win the regional title.
Milton then defeated top-seeded Waterford to move a game away from the state tournament. It was a familiar foe in fellow Badger South member Monroe, but the Cheesmakers proved too much, beating the Red Hawks, 62-51.
Why it’s impressive:
The Red Hawks once again proved to be a consistent force in the region, winning their third regional in four years in 2019. It was Milton’s second sectional final appearance in the last three years. The Red Hawks also lost to Monroe in 2017 in the sectional final.
In the Badger South’s regular season standings, Milton finished seventh with a 3-11 record. But, the Red Hawks found their groove during tournament time.
“Since tournament time started, we were a completely different team,” Milton head coach Stacy Skemp said after the sectional final. “Focused mentality, believing in our abilities. Everybody on the same page. We had one goal and that was to be playing longer than anyone else in our conference and came close to achieving that.”
Gray breaks through (7)
Senior AJ Gray and had been so good for so long at Milton that it seemed like eventually he would breakthrough to the state golf tournament.
Going into the 2019 WIAA Division 1 sectional, Gray was a three-time member of the Badger South Conference’s first team and finished one stroke short of the state meet as a freshman.
After falling short again as a sophomore and junior, Gray finally qualified for the state meet as a senior.
At the state meet in June, Gray went on to tie for 53rd overall with a two-day score of 161 as the Red Hawks’ lone qualifier.
Why it’s impressive:
It wasn’t easy for Gray.
The senior had to win a playoff at the sectional to earn a spot at the state meet. It goes without saying, there was probably a bit of pressure on the senior.
Gray started off the sectional with a triple bogey on the second hole, but carded a 35 on the back nine to earn a spot in a three-man playoff. He would go on to make a putt to beat out Sun Prairie’s Ethan Carrick in the playoff to punch his long awaited ticket to the state meet.
“It (trip to state) would mean a lot,” Gray said before the sectional. “I’ve wanted to go since my freshman year. I’ve come so close and haven’t made it. I’ve worked a lot over the winter and this season.”
Culture shift (6)
Before the 2019 baseball season, Milton head coach Kris Agnew wanted a culture change inside the Milton program.
He sure got one.
After a 9-16 season in 2018, the Red Hawks put together an 18-10 record and made it all the way to the sectional final in the 2019 season.
After an epic walk-off win over Janesville Parker in the sectional semifinal, Milton was defeated by Sussex Hamilton, 6-3, in the sectional final after going up 3-0.
Why it’s impressive:
The 2019 season marked the first time ever the Red Hawks earned a share of the Badger South Conference title and won a regional for the first time since 2012.
And Milton did it with just three seniors and routinely had four to five underclassmen in the starting lineup.
Freshman standout Keegan Knutson and sophomore ace Evan Jackson both made conference first teams in 2019 as underclassmen. If Milton can break through to the state tournament in the next few years, 2019 should be looked at as the turning point.
“Just an awesome group of kids, on all levels,” Agnew said after the sectional. “Loved coaching these guys and excited for them to come back next year and compete again.”
Fantastic freshman (5)
No task seemed too big for wrestler Riley Nilo in 2019.
As a freshman, Nilo won a Badger South Conference title, regional championship and earned a berth to the state tournament where he finished on the podium.
Wrestling at 106 pounds at the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling tournament, Nilo battled back from an opening-round loss to win back-to-back matches to guarantee himself a podium finish with the fifth-place match.
Senior Mason Dutcher joined Nilo at the state meet, making his straight trip to state.
Why it’s impressive:
Nilo became the first Milton freshman wrestler since Dalton Shea in 2014 to qualify for the state tournament and the first freshman Red Hawk since Josh Wagner in 2000 to podium at state.
The bright lights and the big stage of the Kohl center didn’t prove to be too much for Nilo. After losing his opening match he found his footing and rattled off two straight to find himself in the fifth-place match.
“Overall, just a really impressive freshman campaign, and he’s got so much he can improve upon to become a dominant wrestler in this state,” Milton head coach Pat Jauch said after Nilo’s state meet. “I’m hoping when it’s all said and done Riley Nilo will be remembered as one of our best wrestlers ever.”
Back on track (4)
It was one story of consistency and another of redemption for two Milton track athletes at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in June.
Senior Katie Chesebro earned her fourth trip to the state meet, while junior Dane Nelson earned his first berth to state after coming up .38 seconds short of state in the 110-meter hurdles as a sophomore.
Chesebro posted her best-ever finish at the state meet in the high jump, leaping to a height of a height of 5 feet, 4 inches, good for eighth place.
Nelson not only overcame his sectional shortcomings as a sophomore, but performed well at his first state meet. He finished seventh in the 110-meter hurdles and earned a spot on the podium in the 300-meter hurdles, placing third.
Junior Chrissy Hughes also made the state meet, despite battling a bone spur for most of the season.
Why it’s impressive:
All it would have taken was one bad day at the sectional meet for Chesebro to miss out on the state meet once in her four years.
But, that never happened and she pulled off the rare feat of making state four times as an individual in a sport. She joins current senior Danielle Cramer (swim) as recent Red Hawks to complete the feat.
“As soon as I made it at the sectional I just told myself, ‘I did it,’” Chesebro said after the sectional. “It was just that moment of realizing how much I have accomplished.”
Nelson’s third-place finish was Milton’s highest placement at the state meet since AJ Natter placed third in the discus throw in 2012. Nelson also made history on his way to qualifying for the state meet. At the sectional meet, he clocked in with a time of 14.76 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles, which set a school record.
Standing on the podium in La Crosse won’t be something Nelson will soon forget.
“That was special. That was different,” Nelson said. “Just looking up and seeing everyone. That was really fun. Just sitting down there on the middle of the field after the race and realizing what I had done was fun.”
Buescher dominates (3)
Give Chloe Buescher a ball, any type of ball, and she’ll probably dominate with it.
The 2019 season (and a part of 2018) was Buescher’s year. The 2019 Milton graduate was named first-team all conference in volleyball, basketball and soccer.
Buescher was named the Badger’s South Player of the Year in 2018 in volleyball and continued to shine in the sport at UW-Whitewater this year, where she was named WIAC Newcomer of the Year and first-team all WIAC.
In basketball, she averaged 15.1 points and grabbed 11 rebounds per game. She helped the Red Hawks to a regional championship.
In soccer, Buescher was not only the Red Hawks’ most talented scorer, but passer as well. Her year was highlighted with a first-half hat trick in the season opener and a hat trick on senior night.
Why it’s impressive:
Simply put, Buescher was one of the best players in the conference in three different sports.
Buescher could have honed her talent on just one sport, but she stuck with all three and was a standout in each one.
Buescher also graduated with over a 4.0 GPA.
With all of her success, Buescher likely will go down as one of the best multi-sport student-athletes in Milton history.
“It’s funny, I was working on my article book for my graduation party and I was going through all the different articles and I was reading them and I was like, oh I didn’t realize I scored that many points or did that,” Buescher said. “It was really for the fun of doing the sports.”
Resurgent Red Hawks (2)
There was a different energy surrounding the Milton football team this season.
First-year head coach Rodney Wedig brought experience and success to Milton and the players bought in year one. The Red Hawks earned a share of the Badger South title with a 6-1 conference record. It was the first time since 2015 the Red Hawks earned a share of the conference title.
Why it’s impressive:
Milton went 9-2 in 2019, coming off three straight seasons of 3-6.
Eight Red Hawks were named to the conference first teams and had 16 players overall named to first, second or honorable mention teams.
Milton lost in level 2 in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, falling to eventual state runner-up Waunakee.
Still, the Red Hawks’ 2019 season had Milton in a buzz.
“It was unbelievable,” Milton head coach Rodney Wedig said after the season. “We exceeded my expectations. The group of seniors we had were hungry for success. They soaked up everything we taught them and bought into the whole system.”
Cramer, Ratzburg podium (1)
Milton has a rich tradition in girls swimming, and senior Danielle Cramer and freshman Bailey Ratzburg carried on that tradition in 2019.
Cramer podiumed twice at the WIAA Division 1 girls state swimming and diving meet in November, and Ratzburg also podiumed to lead the Red Hawks to a 14th-place finish.
Cramer placed fourth in the 100-yard butterfly and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke.
Ratzburg finished sixth in the 200-yard individual medley.
Senior Caroline Burki, junior Ellie Parker and sophomore Azia Lynn Koser also joined the duo at the state meet, competing in the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.
Why it’s impressive:
It was the first time since 2013, back when Milton was in Division 2, that the Red Hawks had two individuals podium at the state meet. It was Cramer’s fourth state swim meet, making it all four years. She also podiumed in the backstroke as a junior.
For Ratzburg, she not only made the state meet as a freshman, but she swam well. Not even Cramer, a University of Minnesota swim commit made the podium as a freshman, she fell a spot short in the 100-yard backstroke with a seventh-place finish. Ratzburg won her first 28 individual races of her high school career in 2019 as well.
The duo’s performance feels a bit like a passing of the torch.
“Having Bailey at her first state meet will be exciting,” Cramer said before the meet. “My last, her first, it’s sort of like the beginning and the end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.