April 2 is the deadline for those interested in obtaining an in-person absentee ballot to cast their vote in advance of the April 7 general election.
Ballots can be requested online at www.myvote.wi.gov.
Voters can register in person at their municipal clerk’s office until the Friday before the election (April 3) and on election day at the polling place.
Many municipalities have gone to an appointment-only system.
The following municipalities have changed hours and procedures to accommodate safe social distancing practices.
City of Milton
Those interested in registering or obtaining an in-person absentee ballot may visit city hall Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon, City Clerk Leanne Schroeder said.Appointments will not be scheduled. Those coming to city hall must bring a photo ID, such as a driver’s license or state ID.
Town of Milton
Those interested in registering or obtaining an in-person absentee ballot can make an appointment by calling Town of Milton Clerk Marcy Granger: 608-868-2465. A photo ID must be presented at the time of application.
Town of Fulton
Town of Fulton Clerk Connie Zimmerman noted that she will be present at the Fulton Town Hall during its regularly scheduled hours to assist citizens and answer questions by phone, 608-868-4103, or email, fultonclerk@townoffulton.com. Face-to-face transactions at town hall will be limited to in-person absentee voting and registration.
Town of Harmony
Town of Harmony Clerk Tim Tollefson said appointments will be offered for those who are interested in registering or obtaining an in-person absentee ballot. Appointments are made between 1 and 5 p.m. by calling 608-563-4477.
Those interested in acquiring an absentee ballot may also do so by emailing townclerk@townofharmony.com. Emails must include a copy of an ID, such as a driver’s license or state ID.
