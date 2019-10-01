The Milton girls swim team celebrated senior night with a 112-55 victory over Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Milton High School pool.
Senior Danielle Cramer placed first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 57.86 seconds. Junior Ellie Parker (2:07.74) placed second, followed by Julia Jaecks (2:17.57) in third.
Cramer also nabbed a top time in the 100-yard backstroke with a 59.07. Fellow senior Caroline Burki finished second in the event with a 1:06.58.
In the 200-yard individual medley, sophomore Azia Lynn Koser clocked in first with a 2:22.08. Jade Fladhammer took second with a time of 2:38.05.
Koser also came away with a first-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:03.54.
Freshman Bailey Ratzburg and Burki finished first and second in the 50-yard freestyle, respectively. Ratzburg clocked in at 25.13, while Burki timed in at 26.54.
Ratzburg also claimed first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:17.09. Parker placed second in the event with a 5:37.79.
The Red Hawks had second and third place finishes in the 100-yard freestyle from Alyssa Fons (second) and Ellen Toberman (third). Fons clocked in at 1:00.48, while Toberman timed in at 1:02.22.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Cramer, Parker, Burki and Ratzburg teamed up for a first-place finish, clocking in at 1:44.49.
The same four swimmers also finished first in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a 3:48.59.
Zoe Mattox was the runner up in the 100-breaststroke with a time of 1:19.64.
Milton swam against McFarland in a non-conference meet Tuesday, Oct. 1, but results were not available by publication time.
Up next for the Red Hawks will be a Badger South Conference meet at Monona Grove Tuesday, Oct. 8.
