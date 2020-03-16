The City of Janesville Emergency Management team has activated the city's Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to manage the city's response to COVID-19.
In a news release issued Monday, the City of Janesville stated it is prepared to respond to COVID-19 and will continue to prioritize city services such as police, fire, sanitation, and engineering. The city manager's intent for this situation is as follows:
PURPOSE: Lead the Community through the COVID-19 Pandemic
METHOD:
Safeguard the Community (residents, businesses & visitors)
Deter spread of COVID-19 within capabilities
Provide essential services to the community
Safeguard CoJ Employees (preserve "city service" power)
ENDSTATE: Return community to normalcy at earliest opportunity.
At this time, the following city services have been affected:
All recreation programming has been cancelled until further notice
Any previously permitted private pavilion rentals have been cancelled.
Previously approved public gatherings or public events of 50 people or more will be contacted to cancel and permits pulled per the Center for Disease Control's (CDC) recommendation.
The Janesville Ice Arena has been closed until further notice.
All senior center programming has been cancelled and the senior center is closed until further notice.
The Hedberg Public Library will be closed until at least April 5.
Visits and tours at all Janesville fire stations are cancelled for the time being.
The city recommends limiting visits to city hall unless necessary. Utility payments may be made by dropping off payment at the Wall Street entrance dropbox, online, or by phone: (608) 755-3090.
The Joint Information Center (JIC) team will send updates regarding the City of Janesville's response via press release on the city's Website, press release email, Facebook, and Twitter.
For your information, the city has embedded the CDC's COVID-19 website here: www.ci.janesville.wi.us/covid19. The website will be automatically updated by the CDC.
The city encourages the community to adhere to the prevention recommendations from the CDC's website.
For community information and questions, you may call the city's hotline daily (8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) at (608) 373-6027.
For regional information, please contact "2-1-1" by calling 211 or 1-877-947-2211.
In the case of an emergency, contact the Rock County Communications Center by calling 911, or (608) 757-2244 for non-emergency.
