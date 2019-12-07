A couple of strong defensive stretches from Stoughton proved to be the difference Saturday.
The Milton boys basketball team was held without a field goal for the first 7 minutes, 45 seconds of the game as the Vikings defeated the Red Hawks, 58-48, in a Badger South Conference game Saturday, Dec. 7, in Milton.
Stoughton (4-0, 1-0) also held Milton (1-2, 0-1) without a field goal from the 4:47 mark to the 40 second mark in the second half. During that time, Stoughton increased its 48-42 advantage to 55-42.
“Stoughton has been a potent defensive team since I’ve been here,” Milton head coach Alex Olson said. “Everything is tougher against them offensively. A struggling start isn’t something we anticipated, but something we talked about. We knew there was going to be a point in the game where for four or five minutes we could be stuck.”
Milton trailed 15-6 with 6:50 remaining in the first half, but finished off the first with a 17-11 run to go into halftime down 26-23.
Junior Sam Burdette scored nine of the 17 points during the run, connecting on three 3-pointers.
Down 38-28 with 11:54 in the second half, Campion scored 12 of the Red Hawks’ next 14 points to the cut to the deficit to six at 48-42 with 4:42 remaining.
“Jack’s a total spark plug, that’s why he’s circled on opposing coaches scouting reports every week,” Olson said. “If you relax for a second on him, he’ll take full advantage.”
But, the Stoughton defense staggered the Milton offense down the home stretch, allowing just six points on two field goals the final 4:41.
“We definitely knew it was going to be a low-scoring game to start with, we know each other so well," Olson said.
Burdette scored 14 points, recording four 3-pointers.
Stoughton’s Adam Hobson finished with a game-high 18 points.
The Red Hawks will take on Edgerton (2-1) in a nonconference game Monday, Dec. 9, in Milton at 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball
The Oregon girls basketball team scored the first 18 points of the game as the Panthers defeated Milton, 65-23, in a Badger South Conference game Friday, Dec. 6, in Milton.
Oregon built a 18-0 advantage less than four minutes into the game before junior forward Julia Jaecks scored Milton’s first points of the game with 13 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first half.
The Red Hawks (1-3, 0-1) ended up scoring seven straight to cut the deficit down to 11 at 18-7 with 12:36 left in the half.
Oregon (3-2, 1-0) outscored Milton, 31-10, to end the half.
Milton was held to six points in the second half.
Senior guard Abbie Campion and senior forward Abbey Falk tied for a team-high with five points each.
The Red Hawks till host Fort Atkinson in a Badger South Conference matchup Tuesday, Dec. 10, in Milton at 7:15 p.m.
Updated versions of these stories will appear in the Dec. 12 edition of the Milton Courier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.