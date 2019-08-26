With two new commissioners seated, the Rock-Koshkonong Lake District (RKLD) Board of Commissioners made several organizational and priority changes during its monthly meeting held Aug. 22 at the Albion Town Hall.
Newly elected Chairman Al Sweeney presided over the meeting, which was attended by about 40 constituents. Commissioner and former chairman Steve Proud was not in attendance.
New personnel
Commissioners approved hiring contractor Kim Bothom as dam and powerhouse principal operator, installed Jenny Salvo as meeting minutes recorder, and considered hiring John Heller to manage buoys.
During discussion, several commissioners discussed insurance options related to injury and liability associated with dam operations.
Commissioner Jim Bowers said that while the district had an insurance policy with Baer Insurance, he did not believe it extended to hired contractors. He believed workman’s compensation was available, he said.
“I feel like we can hire someone with their own personal insurance,” Bowers said. He suggested sending the position out for bids. A person with a landscaping company, with several employees, might better suit the needs of the district, he said.
Citing a formal “principal operator” job description as presented to the board by Sweeney, Town of Albion Chairman Bob Venske said: “I don’t see a lawn mowing group being able to comprehend this and react. I think a gentleman that lives 200 feet from the dam would do a better job.”
Bothom said he had spent 12 years doing the work under a prior administration, but stopped four years ago. Poor communication and insufficient tools were barriers to performing the work properly, he said.
Bothom said he had been cleaning the racks in the interim, after previous contractor Todd Westby and the RKLD board had ended their relationship several weeks ago.
“Yesterday, I adjusted the gates three times. It’s a 365-day a year job. You’re not going to hire some lawnmower place, I can tell you that,” Bothom said.
Bothom said the district had never before required him to have insurance, but he could investigate liability insurance policies.
A resident asked: “If he gets hurt, what’s going to happen? I think something needs to be done properly.”
Citing agenda items about personnel and personnel compensation, Sweeney said the Dam Committee could continue conversations about both items and bring back a recommendation to the board during its next meeting. Meanwhile, he said, he believed a fair compensation rate needed to be determined while Bothom continued to work.
A motion was approved to pay Bothom $300 a week until a more permanent arrangement was proposed.
While a line item for Baer Insurance was a part of the budget, board members were not sure what the policy covered. Meyer said he would find and read the policy.
The board also approved the installment of Jenny Salvo as a recording officer. According to Sweeney, the appointment would facilitate secretary Jim Jelinek’s ability to participate in board activities while the recording officer would concentrate on recording the minutes. He said using a staff person to record minutes was common within municipal and county boards.
Salvo addressed the board, saying that she is currently an employee of the City of Edgerton, and she has experience in writing requests for proposals, handling accounts payable, designing websites and handling social media. She also manages the YouTube channel for the City of Edgerton. She has lived near several lakes, including Lake Geneva, and lives today on the Rock River.
“I would not ask for pay. If you are interested, I’m willing to help out,” she said.
Salvo was installed as a volunteer, with compensation plans to be determined at a future date.
Commissioners discussed buying recording equipment for the RKLD meetings. Jelinek and Salvo were asked to explore options.
During public comments, Town of Koshkonong Chairman Bill Burlingame asked about placing recently purchased buoys.
The Town of Fulton has been responsible for placing them in the past, Town of Fulton Chairman Evan Sayre said, adding: “The Town of Fulton would like to get out of the buoy business and let the lake district take it over.”
Sayre said the DNR was very specific about where buoys can be placed. Rock County also has ordinances, he said.
He suggested the district hire Heller, because, he said: “he knows exactly what he’s doing.”
Sweeney said he would include within the next agenda costs associated with having Heller continue to do the work as a contractor with RKLD.
Treasurer’s report
Newly elected commissioner and treasurer Mark Meyer offered board members two handouts, with one titled: “Financial Summary,” and a second serving as an updated spreadsheet of the amended budget approved during the RKLD Aug. 10 annual meeting.
New numbers reflected the approved special charge of $45 per parcel. Meyer’s original budget had been built on a special charge of $40 per parcel, he said.
Meyer said the 2019 revenues for RKLD year-to-date were $168,569.30. Between July and August, deposits were $1,013.45.
The RKLD general fund balance was $123,994.37. Invoices paid included $7,793.50 to Montgomery Associates Resource Solutions (MARS). The invoice was for reports about dam modifications and boat launches prepared in June, Meyer said. An anticipated invoice for the company’s services during the annual meeting had not yet been received, Meyer said.
Meyers said the line items within the 2019 budget had been adjusted “so all line items have a positive balance.”
He anticipated several large expenses, including invoices for USGA, legal and engineering fees, he said.
The district’s cost of operation is “roughly $5,000 per month,” he said. After forecasted additional expenses of $70,000, Meyer said the district would be left with approximately $45,000 to put toward projects.
Meyer said the Lake Restoration Fund balance was $106,632, with those monies held in a money market account. “These are tax dollars,” he said, noting that the money, with approval from the electors, could be allocated for projects.
Looking at the Dam Fund, Meyer said the monies were held in several accounts, some of which had early withdrawal penalties.
“A long-term strategy to manage these accounts is really necessary,” he said.
Of the total funds of $697,206.48, a breakdown is as follows: $51,624.86 is held in a money market account with those fund immediately available, $234,069.75 is held in a 12-month CD with an expiration date of Jan. 19, 2020, $207,473.59 is held in a 21-month CD with an expiration date of Nov. 8, 2019, and $204,008.28 is held in a 14-month CD with an expiration date of July 9, 2020.
Total Dam Fund monies were reported at $692,822 during the annual meeting. Meyer said the difference was likely additional interest accrued.
Meyer said when he calculated the budget using the approved $45 per parcel fee, multiplied by 4,000 parcels (a rounded number) within the district, he had a total of $180,000. The approved budget from the annual meeting was $178,000, leaving $2,000 in unallocated funds.
The board approved the treasurer’s report and payment for the July through August invoices.
Indianford Dam modifications
Updating commissioners about work at the dam, Shumaker cited advice given by hydro technician and Wild Rose Machine Shop LLC owner Chris Cutts and Eagle Creek Renewable Energy Southern Regional Manager Scott Purlee, both of whom were in attendance and had suggested, with needed maintenance, the powerhouse wicket gates could adequately regulate water flow.
Five different dam modification scenarios had been presented in past meetings by contracted hydrologist Rob Montgomery. After visiting the dam, Cutts had suggested focusing on removing a concrete abutment between the powerhouse and the spillway, Shumaker said.
Addressing the board, Cutts said a 19-foot abutment could be replaced with a sluiceway, which could be controlled by a Tainter gate, which he defined as a radial arm floodgate. Cutts said the Tainter gate could displace water quickly, and help divert water away from trash racks, facilitating less cleaning.
Tainter gates could be closed in low-water scenarios, and could even be automated, he said.
Looking at conditions of high water, Cutts said once water overtops the spillway, there is no longer a way to control its flow.
“When things get to that point, there is nothing you can do,” he said.
To avoid that situation, Cutts said, “you need to be proactive with the tools you have.”
Said Purlee: “You all would benefit from being proactive. That’s the operator’s job. Pass the water to me and talk to people. We need to know what you are doing because it affects me in a big way.”
Purlee said he was responsible for the next three dams downriver from Indianford.
“There is more to an operator’s job than just keeping those trash racks clean,” he said.
Shumaker said three engineering firms, General Engineering, MSA and MARS, would be invited to submit requests for proposals to create engineering designs, along with associated costs, for a proposed sluiceway and Tainter gate at the powerhouse.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the following committee appointments: Dam Committee: Mike Shumaker, Jim Bowers and Jim Jelinek; Landings and Lake Access Committee: Jim Bowers, Jim Jelinek and Mike Shumaker; Finance and Budget Committee: Mark Meyer, Alan Sweeney and Kerry Hull.
• Received a presentation from Todd Needham, principal at Beloit-based Batterman, an engineering, planning and surveying company. Needham said his company was interested in bidding boat launch work, saying that he believed that much, if not all, of the proposed Bingham Road boat launch project could be funded through grants. His company offers grant assistance services, he said.
• Approved a motion directing Sweeney to work with Therese Oldenburg, owner of Firepoint Media, the company that hosts and maintains the district’s website, to reorganize and streamline information, and determine its best future uses.
• Considered new meeting dates and locations. During discussion, Sweeney suggested that the board meet on the first and third Thursday of each month. A constituent suggested the board consider a Saturday meeting time. Salvo suggested the board consider meeting at the Edgerton City Hall where audio recording equipment was available for use. The board decided to consider those options, and set a meeting date for Sept. 19, 6 p.m., at the Albion Town Hall.
• Heard a suggestion made during public comments by Leonard Mueller, Edgerton, to name the boat landing on Bingham Road after longtime area residents Peter and Lillian Amacher.
• Approved resolutions recognizing Ray Lunder and Joan Huedepohl for their service on the board.
