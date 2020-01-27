Carol Hulburt started volunteering with the Milton food pantry about 25 years ago. She remembers volunteering through her church, Hope Lutheran, and working with Fran Parker in the basement of what was the Milton Seventh Day Adventist Church. (Milton Area Youth Center is there now on Vernal Avenue.)
Milton Community Action food pantry committee “treasurer” has been Carol’s title since 2003, but fellow volunteers say a better title might be “the go-to.”
When there’s a phone call to return, a thank-you note to write, or the mail needs picking up, Carol has taken care of it. If someone wants to drop off a donation, Carol often is there at 36 Hilltop Drive, and as a result, has appeared in many donation photos over the years.
Carol’s husband, Jerry, started volunteering after he retired from GM in 2007and said he was glad to have something to do in retirement. He worked side by side with Carol and did whatever needed to be done. Carol described Jerry was the “heavy lifting guy” when they shopped for the food pantry, he took people through the food pantry, carried groceries, took care of the pet food, helped with cleaning on Tuesdays, and took out the trash and recyclables.
Recently the couple announced they would retire from the food pantry to do more family-oriented things.
Upon hearing that the Hulburts would be retiring from their volunteer work, the Milton Community Action board asked Carol to make a list of all the things she does.
“She gave us two pages, single-spaced with no margins,” said food pantry committee officer Connie Brouillette.
Originally, food pantry committee officer Kyla Wilson thought it might take three people to replace Carol. After looking at her list, she said it will probably take more than three.
The Hulburts have meant much to the food pantry.
During an open house Sunday, many complimented them.
“They’re always so gracious,” said Pastor Collette Gould of Hope Lutheran Church, who said that’s true at the food pantry and at church. “They’re always ready to serve and help.”
Food pantry volunteer Leah Skatrud said, “They’re always there when needed.”
Skatrud pointed out that people even have their home number.
“They have the biggest hearts,” added Wilson.
Though the food pantry has many volunteers, Brouillette said, “Carol has been the heart of the pantry.”
In Milton, Brouillette said the Hulburts have become an institution and an example of a meaningful retirement.
“They give back to the community in so many ways: through their church, through the men’s shelter (in Janesville), through the pantry – they never stop giving,” she said.
Toni Schmidt volunteers at the food pantry, but doesn’t drive. The Hulburts gave Schmidt rides to the food pantry, then made a stop so she could buy groceries when they gave her rides home.
“It’s the little things behind the scene” that food committee officer Gail Slepekis said that volunteers will miss most about the Hulburts.
“They will be missed,” Schmidt emphasized.
Carol often was the first contact people had with the food pantry.
“She’s such a caring person, she has smiles for everybody and would help people in any way she could,” Slepekis said.
Milton Community Action Board President Bill Albright thanked the Hulburts on behalf of not only the board and volunteers, but all of the community members who have used the food pantry.
“We can’t thank you enough,” said Albright, who added he’s viewing their retirement as a leave of absence.
At one point Albright said the board considered compensating Carol for her work at the food pantry. Albright remembers Carol saying, “If you do, I’ll quit,” and explaining her work was a labor of love.
“It’s to all our benefits that you did that and we thank you,” Albright said.
On Sunday, the Hulburts received gifts and cards. Among them were several symbolic gifts. A stack of small flattened boxes, represents Jerry’s work breaking down boxes. Chocolate valentines were accompanied with a note saying, “You hold a special place in our hearts.” Another note read aloud said the Hulburts are cherished friends.
Carol replied, “Same.”
She said their work at the food pantry has meant just as much to them as it did to others.
“Our lives wouldn’t have been the same without all of this and all of you,” Carol said to the volunteers and friends gathered at the food pantry.
During an interview with the Milton Courier, Carol said the food pantry has been a focus of their lives – and a good focus.
Through the years, the Hulburts children and grandchildren also helped at the food pantry.
“It became a ‘lifestyle,’” said Carol, adding, “it’s going to hard to break away from.”
People sometimes sent cards thanking them and returned to help in various ways, sometimes when they got back on their feet, sometimes before.
She said what they will miss most is interacting with all the people, she concluded, “We’ve met so many people that have become friends and have changed our lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.