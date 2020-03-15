Offices of the Milton Courier, located at the Janesville Gazette and Daily Jefferson County Union in Fort Atkinson, and all other Hometown News Group papers are closed to non-employees effective immediately in our effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), to protect our associates, our customers, and the community.

We are open and publishing the news, but please contact us via email or  phone. We appreciate your cooperation during this time. Watch our website for updates.

Classified ads: (608) 478-2509

classifieds@hngnews.com

Subscribers: (608) 764-0299

ewetzel@dailyunion.com

News and obits: (608) 208-1681

couriernews@hngnews.com

Rebecca Kanable

Sports: couriersports@hngnews.com

Jack Miller

