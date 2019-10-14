A recruitment process to hire an in-house city engineer is underway. The City of Milton Common Council approved the measure during its meeting held Oct. 1.
Plans call for the new city employee to start on Jan. 1, 2020.
City Administrator Al Hulick said that while the city has enjoyed a positive relationship with its current contracted engineer, Baxter and Woodman, a recent analysis of invoices over the last four years showed that engineering cost, associated with construction growth, were continuing to rise.
In a memo to council, Hulick wrote that over the last four years, the city had been charged over $1.01 million by Baxter and Woodman for 8,930 hours of service. On average, Hulick wrote, that breaks down to 2,439 hours per year at a cost to the city of $277,812.
Hulick said the city’s engineering work was growing enough in volume that it made sense to hire an in-house engineer to help mitigate the costs.
Hulick said contracted engineer, and Baxter and Woodman employee, Mark Langer, who was in attendance during the meeting, was aware of the city’s plans. He said Baxter and Woodman and the city had enjoyed a year-to-year contract for over 10 years and the company had provided the city with service that was responsive and professional.
Baxter and Woodman provided flexibility “by continuing to offer 200 hours annually at a discounted rate of $70 per hour,” Hulick said. Additional hours were charged at a regular rate of $135 per hour, he added.
To mitigate costs, city staff explored three options, Hulick said. Options included a renegotiation of the Woodman and Baxter contract, with the company suggesting it would consider increasing the number of reduced-rate hours to 300. The agreement would create an estimated savings of $6,500 for the city.
A second option was to create a Request for Proposals (RFP) for engineering services. City staff was less inclined toward this option, Hulick said, because Baxter and Woodman were providing good services at a favorable rate. A new provider would require time to learn its way around the community.
A third option looked at a “hybrid approach,” using an in-house engineer as well as a contracted engineer for specific projects.
“We know that this approach will likely save the city and developers approximately $85,900 to $120,000 annually,” Hulick wrote.
According to Hulick, the current workload of the city's contracted engineer was split between six categories. The percentage of hours spent within each category was as follows: wastewater, 33%; streets, 22%; water, 20%; private development, 19%; stormwater, 3% and other, 2%.
A proposed recruitment timeline for hiring an in-house engineer is as follows:
• Post job on city website, Oct. 16.
• Post on other websites, Oct. 17.
• Place an ad in the Milton Courier, Oct. 24, and again on Oct. 31.
• Receive applications deadline, Nov. 13.
• Review applications, Nov. 14 and 15.
• Schedule interviews, Nov. 18.
• Hold interviews, Nov. 25 through Nov. 29.
• Perform reference, background checks, Dec. 2-6.
• Make a conditional offer of employment, Dec. 9.
• Perform pre-employment drug screening, Dec. 9-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.