Super heroes, princesses, athletes, unicorns, witches and animals walked through the halls of Milton High School trick or treating on Sunday.
Twenty-seven clubs, organizations, sports teams and academic departments at MHS handed out treats, mostly candy.
MHS social studies teacher Jessica Mair said, “We had a large number of students participate in this event that were part of different clubs and organizations as well as sports teams. Some students even went back and forth between groups because they are involved in many activities. There were probably around 70 students that were here handing out candy.”
Mair estimates close to 600 children came through to trick or treat. Unique costumes included cheese balls, a hot dog and Bugs Bunny.
“There were a lot of people here,” she said.
From 4-5:30 p.m., there was a consistent line out the door of the main lobby.
Mair said, “This will definitely be an annual event at MHS. It is a fun, safe environment for kids to trick or treat and there has been a great response from the community.”
Last year was the first year the event was held.
“I have little kids myself and thought this would be a great way for them to trick or treat indoors and not have to worry about the weather,” she said.
She expected the event to be bigger in its second year and it was.
“It will most likely get bigger every year,” Mair said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.