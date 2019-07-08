Kelli L. Bauer, 53, of Milton, Wisconsin, lost her battle with ALS on July 4, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Milton on December 15, 1965, the daughter of the late Warren (Punk) Spangler and the late Judy (Kennedy) Ullius.
Kelli attended Milton High School, graduating in 1984.
She married John Bauer on August 21, 1994. Together they have two children: Cody and Abigail.
After high school Kelli moved to Kissimmee, Florida, where she worked to open and manage two Olive Garden restaurants.
She returned to Milton in 1989 and worked at Parker Pen until 1992, when she received her CNA license. She then went to work for Rock County, Milton Senior Living, and as a private CNA caregiver for many local residents until she was diagnosed with the cruelest of diseases, ALS, in December of 2015.
Kelli was a kind, loving, caring angel who made all those around her feel special.
She was always there to support her friends and family.
Her humor and wit always brought smiles, fun and laughter to all who knew her.
Kelli enjoyed watching the Packers, going to Brewers games with her family, vacationing up north or to Las Vegas, and going to bingo with her mother and her grandma Kelly.
She is survived by her loving husband, John; her two children: Cody and Abigail. She is further survived by her brothers, Steve (Marlene), Doug (Laura), Warren (Kim), Kevin, Rodney (Kathy) and half-brother Ryan, and her many nieces and nephews.
Visitation and services will be held 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Albrecht Funeral Home, 828 S. Janesville St., Milton, (608) 868-2542.
A celebration of her life will follow from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton, (608) 868-3500
The Bauer family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the UW Neurology Department and the nurses and staff of Agrace Hospice for their help and assistance making our Kelli’s last days as comfortable as possible.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.